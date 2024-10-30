Payton Pritchard News: On court during crunch time

Pritchard registered 16 points (5-14 FGT, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime loss to Indiana.

Pritchard has bounced back from the 1-for-10 outing on Opening Night to score 15-plus points over his last four regular-season outings. Interestingly, Pritchard found himself on the floor during the fourth quarter and overtime alongside Derrick White as Jrue Holiday watched from the bench. It may have been a matchup decision by head coach Joe Mazulla to have Pritchard on the floor instead of Holiday, but it's clear the Celtics trust Pritchard during high-pressure moments. Over his last four outings, Pritchard has averaged 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 28.4 minutes per game.