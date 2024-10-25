Payton Pritchard News: Strong numbers off bench

Pritchard registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 win over the Wizards.

The Celtics cruised to an easy victory against the Wizards and Pritchard made his presence felt off the bench with his efficient shooting from beyond the arc. He was limited to just three points across 25 minutes in the season-opening win against the Knicks on Tuesday, but he bounced back admirably here. If Pritchard finds a way to score in double digits off the bench on a regular basis, he could play his way into fantasy relevancy in category-based leagues and deep formats.