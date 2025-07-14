Pelle Larsson News: Paces Miami in SL win

Larsson logged 24 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Monday's 100-96 Summer League win over the Celtics.

Larsson posted a game-high 24 points, finishing as one of three Heat players to score 20-plus points. The 24-year-old swingman also recorded a team-best mark in assists. Monday's matchup was Larsson's final Summer League game this year, as he's now set to join Sweden's national team to prepare for EuroBasket, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.