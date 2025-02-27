Fantasy Basketball
Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance Injury: Planning to join Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

The Bucks are planning to sign Nance (ankle) to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The team has yet to make this signing official, though a deal appears imminent. Nance will presumably bolster Milwaukee's frontcourt following the suspension of Bobby Portis for violating the league's anti-drug policy. It's worth noting that Nance hasn't seen any game action since Feb. 12 due to an ankle injury, so it's currently unclear as to when he may be cleared to play.

