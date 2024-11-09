Pete Nance News: Delivers strong final line

Nance collected 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-83 win over the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Nance kicked off the 2024-25 campaign with a solid performance, finishing behind Luke Travers and Elijah Hughes in the scoring column. He also served as a valuable rim protecter, ending the night tied for a team-high three swats. Nance should be a mainstay in the rotation this season after averaging 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks in 26 regular-season appearances for the Charge a year ago.