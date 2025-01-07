Pete Nance News: Let go by Philadelphia

Nance was waived by the 76ers on Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Nance latched on with the club on a two-way pact early in December to provide emergency relief for Joel Embiid (foot) and Andre Drummond (toe). Even with both Embiid and Drummond missing several games in Nance's month long stint, the two-way big saw the court only once for Philadelphia, during which posted three points and one rebound across only three minutes. The 24-year-old will likely return to the G League after having been waived, and he had averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks across 33.5 minutes per game in four outings with the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.