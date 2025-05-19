Peyton Watson News: Struggles with shot

Watson ended Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes.

Watson, who was a reliable role player for most of the season, was in the eight-man playoff rotation for Denver but was used pretty sparingly with 14.2 minutes per game. As for the regular season, Watson saw 24.4 minutes with 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals across 68 appearances. Watson will be entering the final year of his deal in 2025-26 worth $4.3 million.