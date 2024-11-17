Philip Alston News: Nabs double-double in loss
Alston amassed 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 36 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
The 23-year-old led the club in rebounds while tying Jamal Bieniemy for the second-highest mark in points behind Stephen Thompson (32). Alston led the bench in scoring, and he also logged his first double-double through three G League Tip-Off Tournament games. The forward has averaged 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 29.9 minutes per game while shooting only 29.6 percent from the field.
Philip Alston
Free Agent
