Phillip Wheeler News: Outstanding effort despite loss

Wheeler posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Monday's 100-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wheeler played at a high level in this game, which marked his best performance of the season in scoring and second-best in rebounds after nine appearances. He has been in and out of the starting lineup lately, but his consistent offensive contributions could help him retain considerable playing time in most matchups.