Phillip Wheeler News: Solid performance Tuesday

Wheeler tallied 24 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and one assist during 38 minutes in Tuesday's 108-92 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wheeler was the second-best scorer in the game and led the visitors with five steals during an active appearance against his former team. The forward has now started and played more than 30 minutes in two straight matches after coming off the bench in his previous four contests, reaching double digits in scoring every time regardless of his role in the rotation.