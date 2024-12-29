PJ Hall News: Corrals game-high 16 boards Sunday

Hall recorded 17 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-94 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Hall has now reached the 15-point barrier in eight of his nine G League games this season, and his 16 boards matched his season high. The undrafted rookie has made six appearances with the Nuggets in 2024-25, and Hall's two-way deal with Denver makes him a candidate to rejoin the parent club at some point later this year in the event that its frontcourt becomes riddled with injuries. Across nine starts with Grand Rapids, Hall is averaging 18.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 threes in 32.6 minutes.