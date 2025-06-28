PJ Hall News: Let go by Denver
The Nuggets released Hall on Saturday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Hall will have to explore other opportunities after being released by Denver. The 23-year-old big man signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets last July and appeared in 19 regular-season outings in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.2 blocks across 3.5 minutes per game.
PJ Hall
Free Agent
