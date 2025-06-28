Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
PJ Hall headshot

PJ Hall News: Let go by Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

The Nuggets released Hall on Saturday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Hall will have to explore other opportunities after being released by Denver. The 23-year-old big man signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets last July and appeared in 19 regular-season outings in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.2 blocks across 3.5 minutes per game.

PJ Hall
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now