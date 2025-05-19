PJ Hall News: Used sparingly in 2024-25 campaign

Hall finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.2 blocks across 3.5 minutes per game in 19 regular-season outings.

Hall never logged double-digit minutes in his rookie campaign after joining the Nuggets on a two-way contract. The Clemson product spent the majority of his time with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 18.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals across 32.0 minutes per game in 20 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old big man is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.