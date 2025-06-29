P.J. Tucker News: Headed to free agency
The Knicks will decline Tucker's $3.4 million team option for 2025-26 on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The veteran signed two 10-day contracts with New York in March before landing a one-year deal with the club in April. However, he totaled only four appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, including a four-minute cameo in the playoffs.
P.J. Tucker
Free Agent
