P.J. Tucker News: Headed to free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

The Knicks will decline Tucker's $3.4 million team option for 2025-26 on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The veteran signed two 10-day contracts with New York in March before landing a one-year deal with the club in April. However, he totaled only four appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, including a four-minute cameo in the playoffs.

P.J. Tucker
 Free Agent
