P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The 26-year-old sprained his right ankle in Saturday's win over the Rockets and will join Anthony Davis (groin) on the shelf Monday. Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are all candidates for a bump in minutes with both Davis and Washington sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Golden State.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
