P.J. Washington News: Minutes capped in return

Washington (knee) came off the bench and recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Saturday's 110-93 win over the Spurs.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to a sprained right knee, Washington was eased back into the Dallas rotation as a reserve after he had started in each of the Mavericks' first seven contests of the season. Once he's further removed from the injury, Washington should eventually move back to the top unit and take back a near-30-minute role, but he'll likely face some restrictions once again Sunday in Oklahoma City, if Dallas makes him active for the contest.