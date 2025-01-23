P.J. Washington News: Season-high 30 points in loss

Washington put up 30 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven boards and two assists in 36 minutes of action during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

On top of his season-best scoring performance, the big man also grabbed more offensive rebounds than defensive for the first time this season, collecting four of his seven boards on the offensive glass. With Dereck Lively (foot) out for multiple months, Washington and his fantasy value certainly stand to reap the benefits as he steps into a larger role.