P.J. Washington News: Struggles in season-ending loss

Washington notched zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies.

Washington joined Dereck Lively in failing to score during Friday's loss, and he picked up five fouls, which limited his playing time. During Washington's first full season in Dallas, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.2 minutes across 57 regular-season appearances.