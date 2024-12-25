P.J. Washington News: Underwhelming performance in loss

Washington logged seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Washington had one of his worst games of the season, scoring fewer than 10 points for the first time in the past 11 games. Although his offensive and defensive production can fluctuate from game to game, his value to this team cannot be overstated. When all is said and done, he provides the Mavericks with a viable threat on both ends of the floor, currently averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds to go with 2.4 combined steals and blocks.