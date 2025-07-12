Quenton Jackson Injury: Won't suit up Saturday

Jackson won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Thunder due to left leg soreness, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Jackson will miss Saturday's contest, and his next opportunity to suit up will be on Monday against the Bulls. He appeared in Thursday's win over the Cavaliers, posting 24 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists and two steals in 26 minutes.