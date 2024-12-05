Quincy Olivari News: Back in action in G League

Olivari (ankle) played 19 minutes Wednesday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 132-119 loss to the Rip City Remix, finishing with 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist.

Olivari returned to the South Bay lineup for the first time since Nov. 20 after missing time with a right ankle sprain. The undrafted rookie out of Xavier is now averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes over five appearances in the G League. Olivari occupies a two-way spot on the Lakers roster but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.