Quincy Olivari News: Game-high 28 points in victory

Olivari contributed 28 points (8-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's season-opening 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

The two-way guard posted a game-high 28 points while also recording the Lakers' second-highest mark in rebounds behind Armel Traore (11). Olivari was not shy about shooting from deep three-point range, and he was able to post a double-double thanks to Salt Lake City shooting a combined 38-for-99 (38.4 percent) from the field. The 23-year-old impressed in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason, during which he averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field across 13.4 minutes per game in four outings.