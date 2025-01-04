Fantasy Basketball
Quincy Olivari headshot

Quincy Olivari News: Posts 19 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 9:19am

Olivari compiled 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes Friday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 114-96 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

The two-way player made his first appearance for the G League club since Dec. 21, as he's been up with Los Angeles for most of the past two weeks to serve as depth in the backcourt. He's appeared in just one game at the NBA level this season, however, and should fill a prominent role in the G League on a more regular basis once the Lakers regain some health.

