Quincy Olivari News: Scores 33 points Friday
Olivari racked up 33 points (7-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 128-118 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The two-way guard scored a game-high 33 points while tying Marlain Veal for the team-high mark in assists. Olivari hasn't been shy shooting the rock through two G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, and he is leading the G League while averaging 30.5 points per game. The 23-year-old has shot an efficient 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, though he's also shot just 37.5 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now