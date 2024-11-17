Quincy Olivari News: Scores 33 points Friday

Olivari racked up 33 points (7-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 128-118 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The two-way guard scored a game-high 33 points while tying Marlain Veal for the team-high mark in assists. Olivari hasn't been shy shooting the rock through two G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, and he is leading the G League while averaging 30.5 points per game. The 23-year-old has shot an efficient 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, though he's also shot just 37.5 percent from the field.