Race Thompson News: Provides boost off bench in loss
Thompson recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.
Thompson rounded out the G League Winter Showcase by providing a nice lift off the Memphis bench while leading all bench players in rebounds and coming up two points shy of the double-digit mark. Thompson has appeared in 16 contests this season, averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per outing.
Race Thompson
Free Agent
