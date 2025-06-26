Rasheer Fleming News: Lands with Phoenix

Fleming was selected by the Suns with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Fleming was a popular name projected for the first round, but after slipping to Day 2, the Suns traded up with the Timberwolves to grab him at the top of the second round. The forward is valued for his length and shooting potential, having averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three in 35 games. After adding two bigs Wednesday in Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick) and Mark Williams (via trade from Charlotte), Phoenix kicks off the second round by landing a high-upside wing in Fleming.