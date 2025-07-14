Rasheer Fleming News: Scores seven points in SL debut

Fleming notched seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in Monday's 94-76 Summer League loss to the Kings.

The No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Fleming made his Summer League debut following a two-game absence due to a right knee issue. The Suns gave minutes to their entire roster Monday, so the 21-year-old saw limited action. The Saint Joseph's product is coming off a productive 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists across 31.2 minutes per game in 35 outings.