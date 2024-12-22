RayJ Dennis News: Posts 25 points in G League loss

Dennis tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 112-111 loss to the Raptors 905.

Dennis turned in a solid all-around performance for San Diego, reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time in nine December appearances. He also did his part on the defensive end, accounting for three of his squad's nine steals. Dennis continues to be a key contributor, now averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals through 16 games.