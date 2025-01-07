RayJ Dennis News: Posts double-double in G League

Dennis recorded 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists and five rebounds across 42 minutes Tuesday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 118-115 win over the Maine Celtics.

Dennis made his second appearance for the Mad Ants after he reached a two-way contract with the Pacers earlier this month. The undrafted rookie guard will likely make his NBA debut at some point later this season, but for now, he'll see the majority of his opportunities with the Mad Ants. Over his 20 total G League appearances on the season between Indiana and the San Diego Clippers, Dennis is averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes.