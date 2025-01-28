RayJ Dennis News: Scores 32 points in G League

Dennis posted 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes Tuesday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 107-99 win over the Motor City Cruise.

The 23-year-old guard is averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game across 25 G League appearances this season with the Mad Ants and the San Diego Clippers. He signed a two-way deal with the Pacers earlier this month and has made five appearances at the NBA level, playing nine minutes in total.