RayJ Dennis News: Scores season-high points

Dennis played 42 minutes Thursday during San Diego's 115-113 win versus Salt Lake City and compiled 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block.

Dennis had one of his best outings of the year Thursday, setting new season-high marks for both points scored and assists en route to recording his second double-double. The one knock on the 23-year-old's performance is that he struggled shooting from deep, converting on just 14.3 percent of his three-point attempts.