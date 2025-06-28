Menu
Reece Beekman headshot

Reece Beekman Injury: Signs Exhibit 10 pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Beekman (calf) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Saturday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Beekman will join Denver on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 23-year-old guard signed a two-way contract with the Warriors last season before being traded to the Nets in December. He averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game in 36 regular-season appearances (four starts) between Golden State and Brooklyn.

Reece Beekman
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
