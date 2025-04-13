Fantasy Basketball
Reece Beekman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Beekman (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Beekman popped up on Saturday's injury report due to right calf soreness, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale. With Beekman and D'Angelo Russell (ankle) both sidelined, Tyson Etienne could be in line to make his first career NBA start. Over his last five outings (four starts), Beekman averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals over 26.0 minutes per contest.

