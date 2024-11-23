Reece Beekman News: Back in action in G League

Beekman (ankle) tallied 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes Friday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 101-99 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Beekman returned to action for the G League club for the first time since Nov. 9 after missing time with an ankle injury. He came off the bench for Santa Cruz on Friday and is now averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 29.5 minutes through his three appearances in the G League. A two-way player for Golden State, Beekman will likely continue seeing the majority of his playing time in the G League as a rookie.