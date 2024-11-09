Reece Beekman News: Flirts with triple-double in G League

Beekman totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes Friday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 133-118 win over the Valley Suns.

Beekman tied Yuri Collins with a team-high seven assists, finished second on the team in rebounds and ranked third in points. As a two-way player, Beekman figures to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League club, but when he's with Santa Cruz, the undrafted rookie out of Virginia will be a go-to player.