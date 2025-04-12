Reece Beekman News: Makes defensive impact again

Beekman racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 117-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his fourth straight start for the Nets, the undrafted rookie once again made his presence felt at the defensive end of the court. Beekman has recorded three steals in four of the last five games, and during his run in the starting five he's averaging 6.3 points, 5.5 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.5 steals in 28.0 minutes.