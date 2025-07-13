Reed Sheppard News: Scores 18 in SL loss
Sheppard recorded 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four steals, three rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 98-83 Summer League loss to the Pistons.
Sheppard led Houston's Summer League squad in scoring for a second straight game as he continues to see a heavy offensive workload. While he seems to be the go-to player on the offensive end for Summer League, he has struggled with efficiency, shooting just 35.5 percent from the floor through two games. A bright spot for Sheppard has been his work on the defensive end, where he has collected eight steals over the last two contests.
