Reed Sheppard News: Shut down for rest of Summer League

The Rockets will hold Sheppard out for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Sheppard isn't dealing with an injury, but the Rockets are opting to hold him out for the rest of their time in Las Vegas in order to evaluate other players. While he wasn't efficient from the floor in his two appearances this summer (36.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent from three-point range), Sheppard totaled 46 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, five assists, and one block. Following a disappointing rookie campaign, the 2024 No. 3 overall pick will now set his sights toward earning a larger role off the bench in 2025-26.