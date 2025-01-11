Reggie Perry News: Sits out with illness Saturday
Perry (illness) didn't play during Saturday's 99-90 G League win over Windy City.
After playing a season-low 18 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Cruise, Perry was inactive for the Swarm on Saturday and be considered day-to-day going forward given the nature of his ailment. The 24-year-old former second-round pick has started in 16 of his 20 games for Greensboro in 2024-25, and he's averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 threes in 28.1 minutes this season.
Reggie Perry
Free Agent
