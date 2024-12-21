Riley Minix News: Pours in 25 points vs. Swarm

Minix totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 105-100 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Minix was efficient on the offensive end and led Austin in scoring by hitting 53.3 percent of his tries from the field. However, he also committed a team-high five turnovers, which no doubt factored in during a close game. Overall, the 24-year-old is performing at a high level in his first season of G League action, averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 15 appearances.