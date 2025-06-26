Menu
RJ Davis News: Inks deal with Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Davis agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot after putting pen to paper with the Lakers. The former Tar Heel possesses plenty of firepower on the offensive end, where he averaged 17.2 points in 37 matchups a season ago with North Carolina, though his efficiency from three dipped notably during his senior year.

