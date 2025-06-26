Menu
RJ Felton News: Joins Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 6:48am

Felton agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

An undrafted guard out of East Carolina, Felton emerged as a high-level scorer during his final season of college in 2024-25, averaging 18.8 points while chipping in 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from downtown across 33 games. Felton will join the Pacers for the Las Vegas Summer League as well as training camp with the hope of earning a two-way spot.

