RJ Luis News: Lands in Utah

Luis is signing with the Jazz on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Luis, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals on 43.9 percent shooting and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc across 35 games. The wing brings an NBA-ready frame and physicality but must reduce his turnovers and make significant strides with his jump shot. Rather than choosing a new school via the transfer portal, Luis elected to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft.