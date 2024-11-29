RJ Nembhard News: Pops for 30 points in win

Nembhard piled up 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-112 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Nembhard enjoyed a big night Friday against Westchester, logging a season-high 30 points and four three-pointers in 43 minutes. The 25-year-old guard has gone for at least 15 points in all of his eight appearances as a starter for the Go-Go in 2024-25, averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 34.2 minutes per game in nine contests overall.