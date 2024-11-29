RJ Nembhard News: Pops for 30 points in win
Nembhard piled up 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-112 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.
Nembhard enjoyed a big night Friday against Westchester, logging a season-high 30 points and four three-pointers in 43 minutes. The 25-year-old guard has gone for at least 15 points in all of his eight appearances as a starter for the Go-Go in 2024-25, averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 34.2 minutes per game in nine contests overall.
RJ Nembhard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now