Robert Woodard News: Scores 28 points in G League loss

Woodard registered 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League's Delaware Blue Coats' 128-114 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Woodard finished Wednesday's G League contest as the Blue Coats' leading scorer and scored the second-most points in the game behind Henry Ellenson (29). It was the first time Woodard eclipsed the 20-point mark this season and the sixth time he's scored in double digits over his last eight G League outings.