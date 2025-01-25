Fantasy Basketball
Ron Harper News: All-around effort in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 8:03am

Harper tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 94-88 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Harper didn't have much success from three-point range, but he was able to contribute in other ways, leading the Cruise in assists while finishing second in points and rebounds behind Daniss Jenkins (20) and Tolu Smith (14), respectively. Harper is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assist and 0.9 steals across 30.9 minutes per game in the G League.

