Ron Holland News: Explodes with career-high 26 points

Holland ended with 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 loss to Boston.

It would appear to be a breakout performance on the surface from the 2024 No. 5 overall pick, who went off for a career-high 26 points in just 21 minutes off the bench. However, it needs to be noted that 20 of Holland's points came during garbage time in the fourth quarter of Thursday's rout mostly against Boston's second-string players. Even so, it's a promising sign going forward for Holland, and one that should at least put him on the watchlists of most fantasy managers moving ahead. It still remains to be seen if the 19-year-old's performance will earn him more minutes out of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation in the future, so a wait-and-see approach is recommended before immediately adding Holland from waiver wires.