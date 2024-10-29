Ron Holland News: Limited again in loss

Holland logged six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 14 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to the Heat.

Holland played just 14 minutes off the bench, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. To this point, he has scored a grand total of just 21 points in four games, adding very little in terms of peripheral production. While there is a chance he steps into a larger role later in the season, managers simply can't hold him given his limited contributions. Even in deeper formats, there are likely better options available on waivers.