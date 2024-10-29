Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ron Holland headshot

Ron Holland News: Limited again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Holland logged six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 14 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to the Heat.

Holland played just 14 minutes off the bench, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. To this point, he has scored a grand total of just 21 points in four games, adding very little in terms of peripheral production. While there is a chance he steps into a larger role later in the season, managers simply can't hold him given his limited contributions. Even in deeper formats, there are likely better options available on waivers.

Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News