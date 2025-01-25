Fantasy Basketball
Ron Holland headshot

Ron Holland News: Tallies 13 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Holland finished with 13 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Magic.

Holland scored double-digits for just the second time in the past 13 games, continuing to play a consistent yet underwhelming role off the bench. Despite the loss, the Pistons have positioned themselves very well when compared to previous seasons, meaning playing time is not as easy to come by for someone like Holland. Assuming Detroit can stay competitive, it's hard to see the rookie stepping into a sizeable role any time soon.

Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
