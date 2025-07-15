Ronald Holland News: Another SL scoring outburst

Holland finished with 22 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, six steals and two assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 89-73 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Holland has now tallied at least 15 points in all three of his Summer League outings, including a 22-point showing Tuesday that was fueled by strong free-throw shooting. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist on 47.4 percent shooting in 15.6 minutes per game across 81 regular-season appearances (two starts) last season.